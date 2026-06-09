Half of Romanian parents believe AI tools can accelerate English learning, survey says

Around 54% of parents in Romania believe AI tools can accelerate the learning of English, according to a survey of 200 parents done by Novakid, an English learning platform that leverages learning through play.

The survey revolved around the ways in which children interact with the digital environment and how they learn in the era of artificial intelligence. It found that although often blamed, screen exposure can also be educational. While 21% of children use devices for learning foreign languages, 16% do so for reading, and 14% for online study.

Of course, among the most common activities are online games (61%), entertainment (YouTube, Netflix), music (46%), conversations on social networks (16%), browsing and exploring the internet (15%), or programming (5%).

According to their parents, after spending time in front of digital devices, children feel relaxed (39%), tired (30%), happy (28%), nervous (16%), or apathetic (5%).

Even though the overall mood appears to be generally good, limiting screen access remains a challenging task. Around 29% of Romanian parents said it is difficult and often leads to disagreements, 45% said it is sometimes difficult, and only 26% said it is not difficult.

When asked how the amount of time children spend in front of screens changes during holidays or free time, around 52% of respondents said it increases from 1-2 to 3-4 extra hours per day. Roughly 39% said that screen time does not increase during holidays, and 8% said that it decreases.

The increase in screen time during holidays or free time is not necessarily seen as a negative issue. Around 21% said it is not a problem at all, another 21% said it is a small problem, while 37% saw it as a moderate problem, and 17% as a major problem.

The survey also tackled the issue of AI, beginning with how parents use it. Around a third of respondents said they used AI mainly for searches or quick questions, while another third defined themselves as beginners in AI use. Only 19% use AI regularly for writing, planning, or work, and 4% use it in an advanced way to boost their workflow. Notably, 12% of parents did not use AI at all.

Among the parents, 54% said they believe AI tools can accelerate English learning. However, 48% said that such tools are ineffective without the guidance of a teacher.

When it comes to children, 26% of them used artificial intelligence tools or apps mainly for learning, 22% for both learning and entertainment, and 7% mainly for entertainment. Meanwhile, 41% did not use AI at all.

Among the different AI models, ChatGPT was mentioned the most frequently by children, with Gemini coming in second.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Can Tuna Ozturk|Dreamstime.com)