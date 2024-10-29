Society

Romanian Orthodox Church "regrets" Kiev's refusal to admit its structures in Ukraine

29 October 2024

The Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church "regretfully took note of the fact that the Ukrainian authorities have unjustifiably postponed, for an unspecified period, the legal recognition of the religious Association Romanian Orthodox Church in Ukraine," according to a statement by the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate and quoted by G4media.ro.

On March 1, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) decided to support the establishment of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Ukraine to be subordinated to the Romanian Patriarchate. By this, BOR wants to offer an alternative to the Romanians in Ukraine who are reluctant to join the newly established Ukrainian church.

The decision is one with political implications, given that, at the moment, some of the Romanian churches in Ukraine are organized in a subordinate structure to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, while others are rather closer to the Russian Orthodox Church.

If, until now, numerous Romanian priests and hierarchs from the north of Bucovina (Ukraine) complained and asked for help against the religious persecution of Ukrainian nationalists, now they would have the opportunity to go to the BOR, the church from which they were separated in 1944 (with part of the Romanian territory), according to an analysis published by Synopsis and quoted by G4media.ro.



(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

The Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church "regretfully took note of the fact that the Ukrainian authorities have unjustifiably postponed, for an unspecified period, the legal recognition of the religious Association Romanian Orthodox Church in Ukraine," according to a statement by the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate and quoted by G4media.ro.

On March 1, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) decided to support the establishment of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Ukraine to be subordinated to the Romanian Patriarchate. By this, BOR wants to offer an alternative to the Romanians in Ukraine who are reluctant to join the newly established Ukrainian church.

The decision is one with political implications, given that, at the moment, some of the Romanian churches in Ukraine are organized in a subordinate structure to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, while others are rather closer to the Russian Orthodox Church.

If, until now, numerous Romanian priests and hierarchs from the north of Bucovina (Ukraine) complained and asked for help against the religious persecution of Ukrainian nationalists, now they would have the opportunity to go to the BOR, the church from which they were separated in 1944 (with part of the Romanian territory), according to an analysis published by Synopsis and quoted by G4media.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

