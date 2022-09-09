Romanian officials and royal family send condolences following Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis and prime-minister Nicolae Ciucă marked the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longtime monarch, through their public messages to the British Royal Family.

“Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty's reign, spanning 7 decades, shaped modern history & is an exceptional symbol of loyalty & commitment to public service. Romanians stand by the British people and the Royal Family,” Klaus Iohannis said on Twitter.

“We stand with the British people and Royal Family in these difficult moments as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed. My condolences to the British Royal Family!” said PM Nicolae Ciucă.

Marcel Ciolacu, leader of Romania’s Social-Democratic Party (PSD), also marked the monarch’s passing, saying she “built bridges between nations and individuals that will last for generations to come.” The leader of reformist opposition party USR, Cătălin Drulă, wrote a similar message.

Romania’s Royal Family also issued a press release expressing their sincere sorrow at Queen Elizabeth’s passing. “Her Majesty Margareta the Custodian of the Crown had in Queen Elizabeth II, throughout her entire life, unparalleled support, a model of royal leadership and courage, and a bright beacon. Queen Elizabeth was always present in the life of the Romanian Royal Family and kept an uninterrupted family connection. After the disappearance of King Michael and the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II was a fundamental point of reference, a moral, intellectual, emotional and institutional support for Her Majesty Margareta,” reads the statement.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne at 25 and in 2015 became Great Britain’s longest-ruling monarch. She passed away on September 8, aged 96. Her husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9 of last year at the age of 99.

(Photos: Arthur C James/Dreamstime.com & Facebook/Klaus Iohannis)