Prince Charles, a Romania aficionado, becomes King of the United Kingdom after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

08 September 2022
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, one of the world’s longest-reigning monarchs, died on Thursday, September 8, at the Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was 96.

Following her death, Prince Charles of Wales, the queen’s eldest son, will be crowned King of the United Kingdom.

King Charles, 74, is connected to Romania by his deep love for Transylvania, its unspoiled nature and Saxon villages. He has traveled to Romania on many occasions in the last 20 years to visit Transylvania, where he owns several guest houses. His favorite spot in Transylvania is the village of Viscri.

King Charles has also been a patron of several Romanian foundations that work to preserve the architectural and natural treasures of Transylvania and to help children in need in Romania.

His most recent visit to Romania was at the end of May 2022, when he visited a Ukrainian refugee center in Bucharest and launched a forest landscape restoration project.

King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was born in 1926 and came to the throne in 1952. She was a third cousin of King Michael I of Romania, who died in 2017 also at the age of 96.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

