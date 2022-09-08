Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, one of the world’s longest-reigning monarchs, died on Thursday, September 8, at the Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was 96.

Following her death, Prince Charles of Wales, the queen’s eldest son, will be crowned King of the United Kingdom.

King Charles, 74, is connected to Romania by his deep love for Transylvania, its unspoiled nature and Saxon villages. He has traveled to Romania on many occasions in the last 20 years to visit Transylvania, where he owns several guest houses. His favorite spot in Transylvania is the village of Viscri.

King Charles has also been a patron of several Romanian foundations that work to preserve the architectural and natural treasures of Transylvania and to help children in need in Romania.

His most recent visit to Romania was at the end of May 2022, when he visited a Ukrainian refugee center in Bucharest and launched a forest landscape restoration project.

King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was born in 1926 and came to the throne in 1952. She was a third cousin of King Michael I of Romania, who died in 2017 also at the age of 96.

More stories about Prince Charles' ties to Romania:

Central Romania: House of Prince Charles in Viscri opens to visitors

Prince Charles inaugurates in London a photo exhibition dedicated to the Romanian Revolution

London exhibition showcases Transylvania flora illustrations commissioned by Prince Charles

Survey: Romanians value monarchy, favor Prince Charles

Prince Charles reveals what brings him to Romania

Britain’s Prince Charles could also become “Prince of Transylvania”

Daily Mail: Prince Charles could finally become king... of Romania

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)