Over 23,000 Romanian nurses work abroad

Over 23,000 nurses who trained in Romania work abroad in ten European countries, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), at the request of Ziarul Financiar.

Italy, the United Kingdom, and Belgium have been the most frequently chosen destinations in the last ten years by Romanian nurses who have found a place in healthcare systems abroad.

In recent years, European healthcare systems have been facing a shortage of nurses after the exodus of doctors was the problem, especially in Central and Eastern Europe.

The aging population and the increasingly frequent and complex health problems of people are among the causes of the staff shortage, OECD specialists believe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ekaterina Usenko/Dreamstime.com)