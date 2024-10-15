Romanian nuclear energy provider Nuclearelectrica to produce medical isotopes for cancer treatment

Romania’s only nuclear energy producer, Nuclearelectrica (SNN), and the French company Framatome will undertake a joint project to produce the medical isotope Lutetium-177, which is used in various cancer treatments.

The two companies have completed a feasibility study and will begin implementing the project, which includes detailed design, procurement, installation, and commissioning of an irradiation system at Unit 2 of the Cernavodă nuclear plant. The large-scale commercial irradiation service for medical isotopes is expected to launch in 2028.

Lu-177 is a beta-emitting radioisotope used in targeted radionuclide therapy for the treatment of prostate cancer and in multiple promising radiopharmaceutical developments for other cancer indications. Lutetium-177 destroys cancer cells but not healthy ones, and the French partner has already enabled large-scale commercial production.

The feasibility study showed that, by adapting Framatome's technology at Unit 2 of the Cernavodă plant, the reactor could irradiate Ytterbium-176 to the market's technical standard needed for the production of Lutetium-based radiopharmaceuticals.

“We are proud to have reached this milestone with Nuclearelectrica and to take this important project on to the next phase. Bringing additional capacities from nuclear power reactors helps build a large-scale, reliable and diversified supply of critical radioisotopes to fight cancer,“ said François Gauché, VP Framatome Healthcare, in the press release.

“The demand for massively accessible cutting-edge cancer treatments globally is growing rapidly. The nuclear industry stands ready to play its part in strengthening the supply chain for lifesaving radioisotopes in Europe and across the world,” he added.

The project also aims to ensure an adequate reserve of Lu-177 to meet Romania's domestic needs for the production and supply of radiopharmaceutical products.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adrea | Dreamstime.com)