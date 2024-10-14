Sports

Romanian national football team leaves thank you note for hosts after match in Cyprus

14 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian national football team expressed their gratitude to their hosts at the AEK Larnaca stadium in Cyprus with a thank you note after the 3-0 away victory on Saturday, October 12.

The football players wanted to show their appreciation for the hospitality and the excellent conditions provided during their stay and so left the locker rooms spotless and wrote a thank you note. A particular point of thanks was directed at the organizers for their decision to allocate a significantly larger number of tickets to Romanian supporters than the UEFA protocol required.

The presence of Romanian fans at the match made the players feel at home, which they specified in the note.

“Dear Cypriot friends, please accept our sincere thanks for the hospitality you have shown us during our stay here. We are truly grateful for the kindness and sportsmanship displayed both on and off the field. We look forward to seeing you again next month in Bucharest, as opponents and friends. Thank you,” the message read, according to the picture posted by the Romanian Football Federation.

Romania's national football team, under the direction of coach Mircea Lucescu, secured a 3-0 away victory against Cyprus in the third round of Group C2 of the UEFA Nations League. The stadium in Larnaca was full of Romanian supporters. 

Romania leads the group with 9 points, having won all three matches. Kosovo is in second place with 6 points, Cyprus in third with 3 points, and Lithuania, having lost all three of their matches, is in last place.

Romania's next match will be against Lithuania on Tuesday, October 15, in an away game in Kaunas.

This is not the first thank you note that the national football team leaves for its hosts. When Romania left the EURO 2024 tournament, back in July of this year, the team left their locker room sparkling clean and a touching note to the organizers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRF.ro)

Read next
Normal
Sports

Romanian national football team leaves thank you note for hosts after match in Cyprus

14 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian national football team expressed their gratitude to their hosts at the AEK Larnaca stadium in Cyprus with a thank you note after the 3-0 away victory on Saturday, October 12.

The football players wanted to show their appreciation for the hospitality and the excellent conditions provided during their stay and so left the locker rooms spotless and wrote a thank you note. A particular point of thanks was directed at the organizers for their decision to allocate a significantly larger number of tickets to Romanian supporters than the UEFA protocol required.

The presence of Romanian fans at the match made the players feel at home, which they specified in the note.

“Dear Cypriot friends, please accept our sincere thanks for the hospitality you have shown us during our stay here. We are truly grateful for the kindness and sportsmanship displayed both on and off the field. We look forward to seeing you again next month in Bucharest, as opponents and friends. Thank you,” the message read, according to the picture posted by the Romanian Football Federation.

Romania's national football team, under the direction of coach Mircea Lucescu, secured a 3-0 away victory against Cyprus in the third round of Group C2 of the UEFA Nations League. The stadium in Larnaca was full of Romanian supporters. 

Romania leads the group with 9 points, having won all three matches. Kosovo is in second place with 6 points, Cyprus in third with 3 points, and Lithuania, having lost all three of their matches, is in last place.

Romania's next match will be against Lithuania on Tuesday, October 15, in an away game in Kaunas.

This is not the first thank you note that the national football team leaves for its hosts. When Romania left the EURO 2024 tournament, back in July of this year, the team left their locker room sparkling clean and a touching note to the organizers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRF.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August
14 October 2024
Environment
National Geographic article explores plans to create a national park in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
14 October 2024
M&A
Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania
14 October 2024
Sports
Romanian national football team leaves thank you note for hosts after match in Cyprus