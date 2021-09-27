Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Irina Marica

 

Culture

Two Romanian movies at the New York Film Festival

27 September 2021
The Main Slate of the 59th New York Film Festival features two Romanian movies: Radu Jude’s Golden Bear winner Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn and Radu Muntean’s acclaimed Cannes international premiere Întregalde. The festival started on September 24 and will end on October 10.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, which follows what happens after a secondary-school teacher uploads an amateur porn video online, was screened at the festival on September 25 and September 26.

However, movie fans can still see Întregalde, scheduled to run at the Alice Tully Hall and the Howard Gilman Theater on October 5 and October 6, according to News.ro. Both screenings will be accompanied by Q&As with Radu Muntean, Alexandru Baciu, Maria Popistasu & Alexandru Bogdan.

A total of 32 feature films joined the New York Film Festival’s Main Slate, and the full selection is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: courtesy of Rollercoaster PR)

