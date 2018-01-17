Romanian movies: Morometii sequel, new Radu Jude film launch this year

The local film industry is getting ready this year for new productions of several established Romanian directors, while nine of the films currently in the making are signed by women directors.

One of the most awaited films of the year is Moromeţii 2 (pictured), directed by Stere Gulea. The film is an adaptation of Marin Preda’s novel Moromeții, a classic of Romanian literature. It stars popular Romanian actors Horaţiu Mălăele and Dana Dogaru, and is set for release on November 9. The script of Moromeții 2 resumes the story of the Moromete family after the Second World War, as Communism is settling in the country.

The beginning of the year will bring the launch of the film Pororoca by Constantin Popescu on January 19. Actor Bogdan Dumitrache won the Best Actor award at the 2017 edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival for his role in the film.

Director Radu Jude, who won in 2015 the Silver Bear for Aferim at the Berlin International Film Festival, returns with the production titled I don’t care if we go down in history as barbarians/ Îmi este indiferent dacă în istorie vom intra ca barbari, News.ro reported. The film tells the story of a theater director preparing a military re-enactment in downtown Bucharest. Last year, Jude released the documentary Tara Moarta/ The Dead Nation, which looked at life in Romania before the Second World War.

At the same time, director Tudor Giurgiu shot his fourth feature film In the Beat of a Heart/ Sin Aliento last year in Spain. The film stars Belén Cuesta and Ariadna Gil, and is set for release on September 21. Another film to launch this year is Radu Muntean’s Alice T, the director’s first after the 2015 Un etaj mai jos/One Floor Below.

Also this year, director Corneliu Porumboiu will launch the documentary Fotbal infinit/ Endless Football. Last year, Porumboiu received funding from the Council of Europe’s Eurimages Fund for the production Gomera. Radu Jude and Radu Muntean received funding at the same call of the program.

Other films that will enter local cinemas this year are Cătălin Saizescu’s Scurtcircuit/ Fault Condition, which won the award for Outstanding Artistic Achievement at the 2017 Shanghai International Film Festival, Paul Negoescu’s Never let me go, and Andrei Cohn’s 1983.

This year is also looking like a good one for women directors, with no less than nine productions directed by women set for release in 2018, News.ro reported. Recently, Adina Pintilie became the first Romanian woman director to take part in the official competition of the Berlin International Film Festival with the feature film Touch Me Not.

Ivanei Mladenovic will make her debut with Soldaţii. Poveste din Ferentari/ Soldiers. Story from Ferentari, based on the novel of the same name of Adrian Schiop. Anca Damian returns with Moon Hotel Kabul, while Ana Lungu is working on Un print şi jumătate/ A print and a half. Cristina Iacob, who directed the two films in the Selfie series, a local box office hit, is finishing the project Confessions of a teenager.

Mihaela Popescu wrote the script and directed În pronunţare, while Ioana Uricaru will debut as the script writer and director of Lemonade/ Luna de miere. Mona Nicoară will launch a documentary on Romanian poet Nina Cassian, called Distanţa dintre mine şi mine, while Ana Dumitrescu will present her documentary Licu: O poveste românească/ Licu. A Romanian Story, which was awarded last year at DOK Leipzig Film.

(Photo: Morometii 2 Facebook Page)

