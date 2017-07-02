Three Romanian films get EU funding at latest Eurimages round

Three Romanian films received EUR 830,000 funding from the Council of Europe’s Eurimages Fund at the most recent call of the program.

They are Is This What You Were Born For?, directed by Radu Jude, Alice T., directed by Radu Muntean, and Gomera, directed by Corneliu Porumboiu.

The European Cinema Support Fund Eurimages granted a total of EUR 7.1 million to 25 fiction, one documentary and one animation film projects.

Jude’s Is This What You Were Born For? is produced by Ada Solomon, also the producer of the director’s 2015 Berlinale’s Silver Bear winning Aferim. It is a Romanian – Czech – French – Bulgarian coproduction that tackles the topic of the massacre of some 20,000 Jewish people by the Romanian army in Odessa in 1941, Filmneweurope.com reported. The film received funding worth EUR 250,000, the Romanian National Film Center said.

Romania – Sweden coproduction Alice T. is based on a script written by Radu Muntean together with long-time collaborators Răzvan Rădulescu and Alexandru Baciu. The film follows a mother and her adoptive daughter, as she has turned into a troubled teenager, according to Filmneweurope.com. It received funding worth EUR 170,000.

Gomera, a Romania – Spain – France coproduction written and directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, stars Romanian actor Vlad Ivanov, who plays a Romanian policeman on a mission to free a crooked businessman from prison. The film is set in the Canary island of La Gomera, where the policeman needs to learn the local whistled language El Silbo, screendaily.com reported. The film received funding worth EUR 410,000.

