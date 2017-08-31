The documentary Tara Moarta/ The Dead Nation, the latest production of Romanian director Radu Jude, has been selected in the documentary competition of the BIF London Film Festival, which takes place between October 4 and October 15. The event is organized by the British Film Institute.

The Dead Nation is a documentary essay comprising more than 500 photographs retrieved from the 8,500 ones of the Costica Acsinte collection, with texts by Emil Dorian, and fragments from the soundtracks of communist or legionary propaganda films of the 1930s and 1940s. It looks at life in Romania before the outbreak of the Second World War.

The film was previously selected in the Signs of Life section of the Locarno International Film Festival. Jude won in 2015 the Silver Bear for Aferim, and received in 2016 the Special Jury Prize at the Locarno Film Festival for Scarred Hearts.

Some 300 feature films, documentaries and shorts from 50 countries are screened yearly at the festival. The best documentary in the competition receives the Grierson Award, which celebrates the memory of Scottish filmmaker John Grierson.

For those in London in October, the film screens on these dates.

Photographs from the Costica Acsinte collection are the focus of several events in the upcoming Bucharest Photo Week.



(Photo source: Dead Nation Facebook Page)

