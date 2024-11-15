Romanian Mihai Ionescu heads KingsRock Advisors business in Eastern Europe

KingsRock Advisors, the global independent financial advisory firm, said it is expanding its European Union operations by opening an office in Stockholm and appointing top bankers to develop its EU business. Mihai Ionescu, former CEO of Deutche Bank Romania, will coordinate KingsRock’s Eastern European operations from Bucharest.

With a long career in investment banking, Ionescu has covered the government, corporate, financial institutions, and private banking sectors, the company said.

KingsRock recently expanded its US operations in the UK, and the expansion in the European Union includes Italy and the Iberian Peninsula (Spain, Portugal), and Eastern Europe.

In Italy, operations will be managed by Alessandro Cummunale, Managing Director and former Deutsche Bank banker, and in Portugal by Bernardo Maia and Paolo Oliveira, Managing Directors, both former Deutsche Bank bankers.

Founded in 2020 in New York and London by Håkan Wohlin and Louis Jaffe, investment bankers with extensive experience at Deutsche Bank, KingsRock Advisors operates in all business sectors. The KingsRock team is also backed by a global network of 115 independent senior advisors in 45 countries, providing customized solutions in complex transactions in international markets.

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)