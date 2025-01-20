Romanian literature corner to open in US public library in Ocean City, Maryland

A Romanian Library Corner will be inaugurated this month at the Worcester County Library in Ocean City, Maryland. According to an announcement from the Romanians of DC organization, the event is scheduled for January 24.

The Romanian Library Corner has been established with funding and support from Romanians of Washington, DC, and in partnership with the Worcester County Library. The books will be housed at the Ocean City and Berlin Branches but accessible for checkout not only in Worcester County but across the entire Eastern Shore of Maryland, the same source said.

Featuring over 160 titles, the collection primarily includes books in Romanian, along with several bilingual editions designed for young children. The selection spans various genres, including Romanian literary classics, works by contemporary Romanian and Moldovan authors, children’s books, and titles from American and international literature.

“This initiative aims to serve both the Romanian community on the Eastern Shore - comprising many young families originally from Romania and the Republic of Moldova - and the broader population of nearly half a million residents in the area. Books will be available through traditional checkout and the library’s Honor Book System, which does not require a library card. For honor books, patrons simply inform the front desk of the number of books being borrowed and return them at their convenience,” reads the announcement.

The event will include remarks by Viorel Ursu - Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the US, Cristian Gaginsky - Deputy Chief of Mission of the Romanian Embassy in the US, Bogdan Banu - President of Romanians of DC, Julie Presley - Manager of the Ocean City Branch, and Cathy Moore - Ocean City Assistant Branch Manager.

(Photo source: Mikael Damkier/Dreamstime.com)