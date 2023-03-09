Romanian Liberals expect PM Ciuca to stay as party leader, run for President in 2024

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca will stay as party president until the presidential elections in 2024, after he resigns from his post at the Government this spring, Liberal (PNL) deputy-president Alina Gorghiu stated, quoted by News.ro.

Already appointed at the top of the Government, Ciuca replaced former PNL leader Florin Citu in 2022. The appointment was seen as matching his prime minister position and reflecting the lower role played by Florin Citu – who refused President Klaus Iohannis' push for an alliance of the Liberals with the Social Democrats.

Therefore, the political role played by PM Ciuca as the leader of the Liberal Party has been constantly questioned, particularly given his sparse prior involvement in politics.

PNL deputy-president Gorghiu now assures that Ciuca will lead the party until the presidential (local and general) elections in 2024 - but no more. This may also reflect the lack of charismatic leaders within the Liberal Party, a situation generated by the informal control exerted by President Iohannis -- whose return as party leader is very unlikely, though, given the loss of electoral support and general credibility.

"In the last two years, we have been looking for leaders, and I think we have found a leader who will remain in the chair until after the presidential elections. We'll see what happens later, but I hope that president Ciucă will no longer stay with the party and run for the Presidency of Romania and win it", said Alina Gorghiu.

PM Ciuca remaining at the top of the Liberal Party, whatever the reasons for this might be, is conducive to a stronger position in the Social Democratic Party PSD in the next Parliament and local administration. Also, the Liberals are more likely to lose the presidential elections as well -- although the Social Democrats' support will probably diminish while at rule over the coming two years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)