Contemporary Romanian jewelry goes on display at UN headquarters in NY

Camera Lucida, an exhibition of contemporary jewelry and mixed media, opens on November 26 at the United Nations Organization’s headquarters in New York.

Camera Lucida started in 2017 as a challenge for artists from all over to world to work with contemporary jewelry to reflect on the First World War. Romanian and international artists from over 10 countries, including US, France, Italy, Spain, Costa Rica, Mexico, Finland and South Korea, took on the challenge. They worked in teams of two for this experimental project, and the results speak of trench art, letters from the front, and important moments in the collective memory.

The exhibition takes place in the context of the celebrations of Romania’s 1918 Union centennial. It will be open until December 5. It was previously open at the Bozar center in Brussels, between October 10 and October 14 of this year.

(Photo: Assamblage National Jewelry Association Facebook Page)

