Former Romanian UiPath executives join EUR 2.3 mln pre-seed funding raised by Kodesage

Kodesage, a Hungarian startup specializing in AI-powered solutions for legacy software modernization, has raised EUR 2.3 million in pre-seed funding led by PortfoLion Capital Partners. Romanian angel investors Marius Istrate and Dan Lupu, former UiPath executives, also participated in the funding round.

Kodesage’s AI-powered platform streamlines modernization and accelerates employee onboarding while ensuring compliance and data security for enterprises. The funding “will accelerate platform development and support the company’s mission to empower enterprises to enhance their most complex legacy systems,” according to the press release.

The startup says it aims to tackle a critical challenge in enterprise IT: understanding, maintaining, and modernizing legacy systems. These systems present significant risks, including outdated technology, poor documentation, dependence on key employees, and performance issues. Enhancing them is essential for organizations to remain competitive, as outdated systems can hinder performance, increase security vulnerabilities, and drive up maintenance costs.

Kodesage acts like a compass for engineers, simplifying code navigation by providing the essential guidance needed to upgrade legacy systems without prior knowledge of the project. Built enterprise-first, the platform supports on-premise and even air-gapped deployments, ensuring compliance and data security.

The startup’s co-founders are Gergely Dombi, Gyorgy Szilagyi, and Miklos Szurdi, three experts in the IT field.

(Photo source: the company)