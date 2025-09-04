Society

Head of Romanian public institution fired over Cote d'Azur training trip

04 September 2025

The Romanian minister of investments and European projects, Dragos Pislaru, announced that he dismissed the head of an unnamed public institution and is investigating the institution, after the dismissed head and some of his subordinates attended "training sessions" at Larnaca in Cyprus and in Nice on Cote d'Azur, according to G4media.ro.

Such training sessions have long been a practice among the top management of Romanian public institutions and state-owned enterprises.

Minister Pislaru stressed that the dismissed person and the top management members attended the training sessions despite his prior call for not wasting money on such trips.

The cost of the two training sessions exceeded EUR 100,000.

"It is an institution subordinated to the ministry, with the statute of a tertiary credit authorizing body. In plain Romanian: an institution that can approve its own expenditures from public money," minister Pislaru explained.

"I will not allow any state official or employee to waste public money," he added.

(Photo source: Mfe.gov.ro)

