Romanian hacker inmate reportedly helped by officer to log into prison system

The hacker inmate at Târgu Jiu Penitentiary who was able to modify sentences and detention conditions was assisted by a prison officer who provided the credentials used to log into the system, according to an investigation.

The checks carried out by the Penitentiary Inspection Directorate indicated that the inmate’s unauthorized access to the IT systems was possible due to a combination of factors, such as the assignment of roles unrelated to the officer’s duties for a certain user account; the unjustified assignment of rights for a certain role; the possibility of logging in using a shared user account, and improper placement of the workstation; and negligence and superficiality in the performance of duties by operational/executive staff, as well as the IT coordinator.

In addition, the incident was reported with a delay, according to the investigation, as reported by Digi24.

To remedy the situation, disciplinary commissions have been notified for prison officers with managerial positions. Additionally, the unit director and deputy director for detention security were replaced as a result of the delayed reporting.

The inmate from Târgu Jiu Penitentiary managed to access the IT system and modify the way sentences were executed, detention conditions, and other rights for 15 other inmates in other prisons. For months, he was able to modify, for himself and other inmates, sentences, rights within the penitentiary, the visitation schedule, and the money in accounts used to make purchases inside the prison.

