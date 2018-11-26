Romanian Govt. postpones minimum wage increase

The minimum wage increase in Romania will be postponed because the government hasn’t managed to get all the necessary approvals to adopt the government decision in this sense.

The minimum wage will thus probably increase starting January 1, 2019 instead of December 1, 2018, as the government initially announced, local Digi24 reported.

The minimum gross wage should reach RON 2,080 (EUR 446), up from the current level of RON 1,900 (EUR 408). The government also plans to adopt a higher minimum wage, of RON 2,350 (EUR 504) for employees with upper education or with over 15 years of seniority.

Business organizations in Romania have criticized the proposed measures.

Romanian Govt. adopts emergency ordinance for differentiated minimum wage

Foreign investors think that minimum wage in Romania must be negotiated not imposed

[email protected]

(photo source: Gov.ro)