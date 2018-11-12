Romanian Govt. adopts emergency ordinance for differentiated minimum wage

Romania’s government adopted on Friday, November 9, an emergency ordinance that changes several provisions in the Labor Code allowing the authorities to set differentiated minimum wage for some categories of employees, Agerpres reported.

The government plans to increase the minimum gross wage from RON 1,900 (EUR 408) to RON 2,080 (EUR 447) starting December 1 this year and to set a minimum wage of RON 2,350 (EUR 505) for employees with university degrees and for those with over 15 years of seniority, starting January 1, 2019.

Another change adopted by the government provides that women will be able to opt for continuing their activity until the age of 65.

Minimum wage to increase in two stages in Romania

(Photo: Pixabay)

