Eight children from the Gaza Strip, along with their families, have arrived in Romania and will be treated in specialized medical facilities, while their families will be placed under the care of the Social Assistance Directorate of the Bucharest Municipality.

According to a press release issued by the government, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met with these children.

“Children and civilians from the conflict zone need solidarity and empathy to overcome the tragedies caused by war. From the very first days of the conflict, Romania has provided support to the civilian population, and today the first children from the Gaza Strip who will receive medical care in Romanian hospitals have arrived in Bucharest,” he said.

The children and their families arrived from Gaza in Romania on a Ministry of National Defense aircraft.

Romania is providing this support based on an international assistance request made by the World Health Organization, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, the government's statement also noted.

The prime minister also said that Romania’s diplomatic efforts are aimed at restoring security, the release of hostages, and a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

According to Human Rights Watch, as of September 18, the [Hamas-controlled] Health Ministry in Gaza reported that more than 95,500 people had been injured in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. UNICEF also reported that thousands of children have lost one or two limbs within the first three months of the hostilities. Half of the fatalities are women and children, according to an independent analysis by BBC.

(Photo source: Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta on Facebook)