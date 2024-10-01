Healthcare

Children from Gaza receive treatment in Romanian hospitals

01 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Eight children from the Gaza Strip, along with their families, have arrived in Romania and will be treated in specialized medical facilities, while their families will be placed under the care of the Social Assistance Directorate of the Bucharest Municipality.

According to a press release issued by the government, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met with these children.

“Children and civilians from the conflict zone need solidarity and empathy to overcome the tragedies caused by war. From the very first days of the conflict, Romania has provided support to the civilian population, and today the first children from the Gaza Strip who will receive medical care in Romanian hospitals have arrived in Bucharest,” he said. 

The children and their families arrived from Gaza in Romania on a Ministry of National Defense aircraft. 

Romania is providing this support based on an international assistance request made by the World Health Organization, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, the government's statement also noted.

The prime minister also said that Romania’s diplomatic efforts are aimed at restoring security, the release of hostages, and a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

According to Human Rights Watch, as of September 18, the [Hamas-controlled] Health Ministry in Gaza reported that more than 95,500 people had been injured in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. UNICEF also reported that thousands of children have lost one or two limbs within the first three months of the hostilities. Half of the fatalities are women and children, according to an independent analysis by BBC.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta on Facebook)

Normal
Healthcare

Children from Gaza receive treatment in Romanian hospitals

01 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Eight children from the Gaza Strip, along with their families, have arrived in Romania and will be treated in specialized medical facilities, while their families will be placed under the care of the Social Assistance Directorate of the Bucharest Municipality.

According to a press release issued by the government, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met with these children.

“Children and civilians from the conflict zone need solidarity and empathy to overcome the tragedies caused by war. From the very first days of the conflict, Romania has provided support to the civilian population, and today the first children from the Gaza Strip who will receive medical care in Romanian hospitals have arrived in Bucharest,” he said. 

The children and their families arrived from Gaza in Romania on a Ministry of National Defense aircraft. 

Romania is providing this support based on an international assistance request made by the World Health Organization, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, the government's statement also noted.

The prime minister also said that Romania’s diplomatic efforts are aimed at restoring security, the release of hostages, and a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

According to Human Rights Watch, as of September 18, the [Hamas-controlled] Health Ministry in Gaza reported that more than 95,500 people had been injured in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. UNICEF also reported that thousands of children have lost one or two limbs within the first three months of the hostilities. Half of the fatalities are women and children, according to an independent analysis by BBC.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta on Facebook)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 October 2024
Energy
US EXIM approves USD 99 mln loan to support development of small modular reactor in Romania
01 October 2024
Tech
Starlink conducting tests in Romania to boost coverage of satellite internet coverage
01 October 2024
Defense
NATO’s AWACS surveillance aircraft patrolling Romania’s airspace
01 October 2024
Healthcare
Children from Gaza receive treatment in Romanian hospitals
01 October 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest remains Romania's most active region for residential projects in 2024
01 October 2024
Politics
US visa-free travel possible for Romanians in 2025 as refusal rate drops below 3%, ambassador says
30 September 2024
Transport
Fresh snow falls on Romania's Transfăgărășan and Transalpina mountain roads
30 September 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom acquires PV projects in Romania from Danish Jantzen Renewables