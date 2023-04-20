Romanian government bond issues worth RON 3 bln start trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Five Romanian government bond issues worth a combined RON 3 billion (EUR 618 mln) started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Tuesday, April 18.

The five bond issues, three of which are in local currency (RON) and two in euro (EUR), were carried out through a public offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange between March 27 and April 10 and attracted almost 18,000 subscription orders from investors, according to a press release issued by BVB.

This was the 11th bond offer held by the Ministry of Finance under the FIDELIS program, which was launched in August 2020. Through these offers, the Government has raised over RON 18 billion (EUR 3.7 bln) from retail investors.

The latest bond offer also included a special issue dedicated to blood donors, which offered a higher yield than the regular issues.

“The nearly 3-year track record of FIDELIS government securities offers is the undeniable proof of the trust of individual investors in the instruments launched by the Ministry of Finance for this Program dedicated to the population. In the first edition of this year, we managed to successfully complete the saving/investing part of the FIDELIS Program with a social and human component, offering for the first time a special tranche dedicated to blood donors, in which more than 1,000 donors invested over RON 164 mln,” said finance minister Adrian Caciu.

“This first edition of FIDELIS in 2023 attracted the largest amount invested by the population in such instruments compared to the other 11 previous editions and we intend to continue this social endeavor in the near future with the support of our partners,” he added.

“The amount raised by the Ministry of Finance through this offering is impressive and proves that investors are willing to place their money when they are given investment opportunities,” said Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange President.

The primary offer for sale of Fidelis government bonds was carried out by the syndicate formed by BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager and Intermediary) and Banca Transilvania (Distribution Group), as well as Alpha Bank Romania, Banca Comerciala Romana, BRD – Groupe Societe Generale (Intermediaries). The government bonds could also be purchased through 9 eligible participants.

(Photo source: BVB)