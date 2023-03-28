Romania’s Treasury pays 5.8% yield on 5-year EUR-denominated bonds sold to households

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romania’s Treasury launched on March 27 the first BVB-listed bond Fidelis issued for households this year after the latest such bonds were sold in December.

The bonds denominated in euros with a five-year maturity were in particularly high demand during the first day of the subscription period, thanks to its outstanding 5.8% yield, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Treasury also sells bonds denominated in euros with a maturity of one year and a 3.7% coupon attached.

In December, the Treasury paid yields of 2.7% for one year and 3.7% for two-year maturities.

In contrast to the high coupons attached to the bonds denominated in euros, the Treasury now pays lower yields for the local currency-denominated bonds: 6.7% for one year (7.65% in December) and 7.35% for three years (8% in December). There is a special 7.7%-coupon bond with a maturity of one year for the blood donors.

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)