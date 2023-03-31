Romanian entrepreneur Mihaela Tudor has become the Global Vice President of the European Women's Association (EWA), an international network of women business leaders with over 50,000 members across 4 continents.

The appointment to the VP position was made in March 2023 by Yulia Stark, entrepreneur and former banker, and president of the European Women's Association. The decision was made after evaluating Mihaela Tudor's performance compared to the other 14 countries where EWA is directly represented. Tudor will also continue to serve as Country Leader in Romania.

Supporting the female business environment and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and managers who want to develop their businesses globally are fundamental causes that Mihaela Tudor has been advocating for since the beginning of her career. The entrepreneur advocates for gender equality and believes that women should be given the same opportunities as men to reach leadership positions.

"The reason why EWA works so well is that it was designed as an ecosystem for mature women in business, through which they can have access to support from state institutions, corporations, entrepreneurs from other parts of the world, investors, and mentors. I became a very active member because I realized that it has many necessary development tools, through the numerous business delegations and events from all over the world. From Davos, Abu Dhabi, Bucharest, and New York, numerous business opportunities and long-lasting relationships are created. I received even more responsibility with the new position, after actively supporting the expansion of the network, both strategically and in terms of promotion," said Mihaela Tudor.

An expert in Communication and Public Relations, with over 18 years of experience in the field, former TV journalist, businesswoman, and mother of three children, Mihaela Tudor joined the organization in 2020 and was elected as a national leader in January 2022. She is the founder of several companies in communication, technology, and education, including Tudor Communications, 2Value, and the Association for Solidarity and Equality.

The European Women's Association was developed internationally starting in 2020, from Brussels. Today, it encompasses four continents: Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa. The organization aims to support women entrepreneurs and their businesses around the world. EWA's activities include online workshops and offline events that provide growth opportunities globally.

(Photo source: 2Value)