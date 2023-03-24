TELUS International appoints new VP of operations for Romania

TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, announced the appointment of Corina Tiu as the new vice president of operations for Romania. In this position, she will oversee the company's operations in the country.

Tiu took the company's helm from Dave Lowther, the former VP of operations for Romania, who has transitioned to a new role as vice president for integration and operations support in Europe. Both Corina Tiu and Dave Lowther are supported by Kristina Ivanova, regional vice president of operations, TELUS International Europe.

Corina Tiu has been with TELUS International since 2019, where she has managed ten accounts across the organization as operations director. Before that, she held progressively senior roles throughout her 15-year career in the BPO and Shared Service Center business environments, including the automotive, finance and tourism industries.

"I am very excited to embrace this new role within TELUS International and further build, together with the entire leadership team, our strategic growth plans that will enable us to seize new opportunities while strengthening our commitment towards our team members and local communities in Romania," said Corina Tiu, vice president of operations, TELUS International Romania.

With approximately 75,000 employees worldwide, TELUS International has operations in 30 countries and supports over 50 languages, partnering with more than 650 clients across strategic industry verticals. The company has been operating in Romania for 15 years, hiring significant numbers of new team members every year for its delivery sites in Bucharest, Craiova and Brașov, with work-from-home options across Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TELUS International Romania)