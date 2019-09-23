Romania Insider
Romanian football league head takes his son to hospital abroad amid investigation
23 September 2019
Mario Iorgulescu, the son of Romanian Professional Football League (LPF) head Gino Iorgulescu, was taken by his family to a hospital abroad for treatment although the doctors treating him in Romania advised against this move, the management of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest announced on Monday morning. The patient is still in critical condition after a car crash two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Court announced that the investigation against Mario Iorgulescu would continue despite him leaving the country. The prosecutors are investigating him for manslaughter, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, but haven’t managed to officially present him the charges because of his condition, according to Hotnews.ro.

On September 8, Mario Iorgulescu, 24, lost control of his Aston Martin DBS on a street in northern Bucharest and crashed into another car, killing the driver. He was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, the toxicology report revealed.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

