RO Football League president’s son, under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he caused deadly accident

Mario Iorgulescu, the son of Romanian Football League – LPF president Gino Iorgulescu, was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine when he produced a deadly accident in Bucharest on Sunday, September 8, sources familiar with the investigation told local Digi24.ro.

On Sunday morning, Mario Iorgulescu, 24, lost control of his Aston Martin DBS on a street in northern Bucharest and crashed into another car, killing the driver. The victim, a 24-year old man, was the father of two girls. Iorgulescu himself was taken to the Elias Hospital in Bucharest with severe trauma.

A surveillance camera caught footage of the accident, showing Iorgulescu’s car driving very fast and running a red light. After the collision, the speedometer of Iorgulescu’s Aston Martin stopped at 240 kmph, although it’s not clear if this was the car’s actual speed at the moment of the crash, according to sources quoted by Digi24.ro.

Mario Iorgulescu will be charged with manslaughter after the Police will be able to question him. Meanwhile, his family offered to financially support the victim's family, according to the local media.

Gino Iorgulescu, who has been president of the Professional Football League (LPF) in Romania since 2013, is a former football player and club manager. He is also a real estate investor and co-owns one of the best-known Italian restaurant chains in Bucharest – Il Calcio.

His son, who was involved in some scandals in the past, studied at a university in Switzerland.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Calin)