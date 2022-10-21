Romanian FMCG Aquila Invests Over 220,000 Euro in Photovoltaic Plants With a Total Capacity of 230 KW

News from Companies

Aquila, one of the leaders of the consumer goods distribution market, streamlines its energy flows and invests over 220,000 Euros in the expansion of the photovoltaic plant inaugurated this year and in the construction of a new plant in Ploiesti, with a total combined capacity of 230 KW.

„We focus on sustainability in multiple areas of our activity, and power sustainability is one of the key priorities. For more efficiency, predictability and control, we have chosen to accelerate the investment in photovoltaic plants. We thus sustain a predictable cost level, can maintain our quality and performance commitments, and, at the same time, reduce our environmental footprint by consistently cutting the emissions,” said Razvan Bagherea, Organization and Human Resources Director, Aquila.

The photovoltaic plants are located in Ploiesti and will reduce the levels of CO2 emissions from power consumption by over 113 tons per year.

The investment is split into:

More than 202,000 Euro invested in the construction of the photovoltaic plant inaugurated this year with a capacity of 100 Kw and in its extension, recently commissioned, with an additional capacity of 100 KW. The entire investment will pay off in three years;

Approximately 20,000 Euros were invested in the construction of a new plant, with a capacity of 30 KW, which serves the headquarters of Aquila, with the investment to be paid off in 3.5 years.

The photovoltaic plant, recently expanded to a total capacity of 200Kw, will lead to a 60% decrease in the amount of electricity purchased for the respective activity unit, while the second investment, located at Aquila's headquarters, will generate, in its turn, savings of approximately 27% of the amount of electricity purchased for the place of consumption.

Currently, more than half of the electricity consumed by Aquila comes from renewable sources, an aspect that confirms the company's commitment to reducing the impact on the environment.

Founded in 1994, with a team of approximately 3,000 employees, Aquila is one of the leaders of the consumer goods distribution market in Romania, successfully operating in the Republic of Moldova as well. Aquila provides its partners with integrated distribution and logistics solutions by selling complementary products and services. The group's revenues have increased by 13%, reaching 1,930 million lei at the end of 2021. Aquila recorded a net profit of 71 million lei at December 31, 2021, up 30% compared to 2020.