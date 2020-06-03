Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 09:23
Social
Romanian returned from Italy fined for not following coronavirus security protocol
06 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A person from Braila, eastern Romania, received a RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) fine for not observing the procedures for those returning to the country from areas affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to the directorate of public health in Braila, Wall-street.ro reported.

The authorities refused to provide details. The local authorities neither confirmed nor denied whether there is a connection between the person fined and a representative of the Braila Court, who went to work after returning from a risk zone in Italy.

Last week, the person was on leave in Italy, in an area with numerous confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. Upon returning to the country, the person did not go into isolation at home and went to work for two days, until someone reported the incident to the public health directorate. The person defended herself by saying that she was tested at the Otopeni Airport and was not informed about the obligation to remain isolated at home, when entering the country. Later, she voluntarily went into quarantine.

"I confirm the information, the person was on vacation from February 21-24 and traveled abroad. Then, on February 25 and 26, she was at work. On February 27, the person announced that he had been contacted by representatives of the Public Health Directorate of Braila and was told to remain in isolation at home,” Braila Court spokesman Georgiana Streche said.

Romania has reported six confirmed cases of coronavirus infection so far. Another 38 people have been tested and are under quarantine until they get the test results, and over 11,000 people are self-isolated at home.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 09:23
Social
Romanian returned from Italy fined for not following coronavirus security protocol
06 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A person from Braila, eastern Romania, received a RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) fine for not observing the procedures for those returning to the country from areas affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to the directorate of public health in Braila, Wall-street.ro reported.

The authorities refused to provide details. The local authorities neither confirmed nor denied whether there is a connection between the person fined and a representative of the Braila Court, who went to work after returning from a risk zone in Italy.

Last week, the person was on leave in Italy, in an area with numerous confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. Upon returning to the country, the person did not go into isolation at home and went to work for two days, until someone reported the incident to the public health directorate. The person defended herself by saying that she was tested at the Otopeni Airport and was not informed about the obligation to remain isolated at home, when entering the country. Later, she voluntarily went into quarantine.

"I confirm the information, the person was on vacation from February 21-24 and traveled abroad. Then, on February 25 and 26, she was at work. On February 27, the person announced that he had been contacted by representatives of the Public Health Directorate of Braila and was told to remain in isolation at home,” Braila Court spokesman Georgiana Streche said.

Romania has reported six confirmed cases of coronavirus infection so far. Another 38 people have been tested and are under quarantine until they get the test results, and over 11,000 people are self-isolated at home.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Comments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model
03 March 2020
Social
Minister: Waste illegally brought from the UK to Romania could cause the high pollution in Bucharest
03 March 2020
Business
Romanian carmaker Dacia unveils its first electric model, "Europe's most affordable all-electric car"
03 March 2020
Nature
World Wildlife Day: Wild animals still roam in Romania’s forests
02 March 2020
Entertainment
“Alcohol You”, Romania’s song for Eurovision 2020 contest in Rotterdam
01 March 2020
Culture
Romanian filmmaker wins Best Director in Berlinale 2020 Encounters section

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40