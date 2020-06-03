Romanian returned from Italy fined for not following coronavirus security protocol

A person from Braila, eastern Romania, received a RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) fine for not observing the procedures for those returning to the country from areas affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to the directorate of public health in Braila, Wall-street.ro reported.

The authorities refused to provide details. The local authorities neither confirmed nor denied whether there is a connection between the person fined and a representative of the Braila Court, who went to work after returning from a risk zone in Italy.

Last week, the person was on leave in Italy, in an area with numerous confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. Upon returning to the country, the person did not go into isolation at home and went to work for two days, until someone reported the incident to the public health directorate. The person defended herself by saying that she was tested at the Otopeni Airport and was not informed about the obligation to remain isolated at home, when entering the country. Later, she voluntarily went into quarantine.

"I confirm the information, the person was on vacation from February 21-24 and traveled abroad. Then, on February 25 and 26, she was at work. On February 27, the person announced that he had been contacted by representatives of the Public Health Directorate of Braila and was told to remain in isolation at home,” Braila Court spokesman Georgiana Streche said.

Romania has reported six confirmed cases of coronavirus infection so far. Another 38 people have been tested and are under quarantine until they get the test results, and over 11,000 people are self-isolated at home.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)