Romanian Film Industry Days returns to Bucharest in October

The fourth edition of the Romanian Film Industry Days (Zilele Industriei Filmului Românesc) will open its doors in Bucharest on October 2, bringing together cinema professionals and supporters of Romanian film at Cinema Muzeul Țăranului.

The event will begin at 18:00 and feature debates on pressing issues for the film sector, including infrastructure’s role in attracting international co-productions and services, with guest speakers from Hungary’s NFI Studio and Hungarian Film Institute. Copyright issues will also be addressed, while a proposal for a dedicated streaming platform for Romanian films will be presented.

The program includes the screening of Bogdan Mureșanu’s animated short The Magician and a networking session in the museum’s courtyard designed to foster dialogue and collaboration.

Participation is by invitation only. Further details can be found here.

(Photo source: Dennis Ted P. Duran/Dreamstime.com)