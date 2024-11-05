Romanian Film Festival kicks off fifth edition in Washington DC

The fifth edition of the Romanian Film Festival in Washington DC will take place between November 7-10 at Landmark's E Street Cinema. This year's event is dedicated to celebrating 20 years since Romania's accession to NATO and is part of an extensive public diplomacy program organized by the Romanian Embassy in the US to mark this important milestone.

Under the title "New Romanian Perspectives," the event proposes six recent Romanian films, with invited guests, actors, and directors from Romania participating in the screenings.

The festival opens with the award-winning film Where Elephants Go, directed by Cătălin Rotaru and Gabi Virginia Șarga, and closes with Romania's official submission to the 2025 Academy Awards, Three Kilometers to the End of the World, directed by Emanuel Pârvu.

The lineup also includes Andrei Cohn's Holy Week, Marian Crișan's Warboy, Horia directed by Ana-Maria Comănescu, and TWST: Things We Said Today directed by Andrei Ujică.

"The Film Festival reaffirms this year its value as the most important Romanian cultural cinema event in the United States, presenting the creative diversity of a cinema that has become a force in the international art circuit," said the Romanian ambassador to Washington, Andrei Muraru.

