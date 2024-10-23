Romanian Film Festival in Seattle holds 11th edition in November

Ten feature films from Romania and the Republic of Moldova will premiere in Seattle, the US, during the 11th edition of the Romanian Film Festival. SIFF Cinema Uptown hosts the event from November 1 to 3.

This year's lineup includes seven fiction films and three documentaries, bringing together comedies, dramas, and portrait documentaries, debut films, or recent productions of established directors, screened under the theme of this year's festival, Rythms of life.

The ten productions are Holy Week (directed by Andrei Cohn), Freedom (by Tudor Giurgiu), Another Lottery Ticket (by Paul Negoescu), Where Elephants Go (by Cătălin Rotaru, Virginia Gabi Sarga), Nasty (by Tudor Giurgiu), Clara (by Sabin Dorohoi), Nora (by Carla Maria Teaha), Gone Wild (by Dan Curean), Refuge (by Liviu Mărghidan), and Carbon (by Ion Borș).

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: the organisers)