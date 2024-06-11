Events

Romanian Film Festival returns to Seattle for 11th edition in November

11 June 2024

Ten Romanian feature films will premiere in Seattle, the US, between November 1-3, during the 11th edition of the Romanian Film Festival. The event will take place at SIFF Cinema Uptown, an important cultural space and European film promoter in downtown Seattle.

The lineup and guests of the 11th edition of the Romanian Film Festival in Seattle will be made public in September, the organizers said.

The Control N Cultural Association joins the American Romanian Cultural Society (ARCS) this year as a co-organizer of the Seattle Romanian Film Festival.

Launched in 2014 with the aim of promoting Romanian film to the American public and the Washington state diaspora, the festival has developed over its 10 years of existence, becoming one of the most important events of this type on the west coast of the US. 

In addition to the screenings organized in Seattle, during the same period, the festival has editions in Detroit (Michigan) and Phoenix (Arizona) featuring part of the selected films, under the umbrella of the two affiliated organizations, ARCS Arizona and ARCS Detroit. The three events share the same brand, logo, and visual identity created by Daniel Ursache, a Romanian artist based in Montreal, Canada. 

The theme of this year's festival is Rhythms of Life.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

1

