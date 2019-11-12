Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 12/11/2019 - 09:14
Social
Romanian employees, more stressed in 2019
11 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of the Romanian employees believe that 2019 has been more professionally demanding, full of challenges, effort and stress compared to the previous year.

If Santa could fulfill a profession-related wish, one in four employees would ask for more health and work power, and the same fraction would want a new job in another industry, according to the latest survey conducted by the recruitment platform BestJobs.

The survey was conducted from November 15 to December 5, 2019, on a sample of 974 Internet users - who, since were caught visiting BestJobs were at least considering other options.

The year 2019 has not been very productive for a good part of the employees, from a salary point of view. Thus, one third of the respondents say that their salary has stagnated, while for one in ten it has even decreased by up to 25%.

The Christmas holidays are not expected to be any richer, the survey shows. Only 16.6% of respondents will allocate more money this year for holiday gifts. One third of the respondents plan to spend for all gifts no more than RON 300, almost a quarter - at most RON 500, one in ten - between RON 500 and RON 700 and almost 10% - between RON 700 and RON 1,000.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 113815962 © Oleh Veres - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 12/11/2019 - 09:14
Social
Romanian employees, more stressed in 2019
11 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of the Romanian employees believe that 2019 has been more professionally demanding, full of challenges, effort and stress compared to the previous year.

If Santa could fulfill a profession-related wish, one in four employees would ask for more health and work power, and the same fraction would want a new job in another industry, according to the latest survey conducted by the recruitment platform BestJobs.

The survey was conducted from November 15 to December 5, 2019, on a sample of 974 Internet users - who, since were caught visiting BestJobs were at least considering other options.

The year 2019 has not been very productive for a good part of the employees, from a salary point of view. Thus, one third of the respondents say that their salary has stagnated, while for one in ten it has even decreased by up to 25%.

The Christmas holidays are not expected to be any richer, the survey shows. Only 16.6% of respondents will allocate more money this year for holiday gifts. One third of the respondents plan to spend for all gifts no more than RON 300, almost a quarter - at most RON 500, one in ten - between RON 500 and RON 700 and almost 10% - between RON 700 and RON 1,000.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 113815962 © Oleh Veres - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 December 2019
Business
Standard&Poor’s changes perspective on Romania’s rating to negative due to fiscal slippages
10 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president awards country’s highest order to departing U.S. ambassador
10 December 2019
Business
Romanian prosecutors close criminal case related to historic debt of Petromidia refinery
10 December 2019
Business
Romanian tech startup gets USD 14 mln financing to continue accelerated international expansion
09 December 2019
Entertainment
Romania, “bullied” along with US president Trump at “NATO cafeteria” in Saturday Night Live episode
09 December 2019
Social
Romanian households spend over a quarter of their budget on food, the highest share in EU
09 December 2019
Social
US judge slaps 20-year jail sentence on Romanian hacker
08 December 2019
Politics
Bucharest mayor officially says she will run for new term, makes offensive comment about PM

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40