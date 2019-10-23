Two in three Romanians are very stressed at work

One in two Romanian employees believe the stress level at work is high and 15.4% say that the stress level is unsustainably high, reveals a survey carried out by online recruiting platform BestJobs.

About 27% of the respondents say the stress is moderated and only 7.7% feel little to no stress at work.

More than half of the employees say the main stress triggers are the disorganized work environment, overloading and getting tasks outside their area of competences. Other factors employees point to for being stressed are taking over responsibilities from colleagues and poor communication between managers and their teams.

Almost eight out of ten respondents said the stress levels they feel has increased compared to three years ago and more than half even say their stress levels doubled. About 43% say stress levels are high only in some periods of the year while 40% say stress is the same throughout the year. Thus, two in ten respondents say they have already reached burnout and three in ten believe they will reach exhaustion within half a year if stress levels remain the same.

Almost half (46%) of the respondents say they had insomnia due to the stress and a quarter say stress caused them severe health problems. Most employees believe companies don’t do anything to reduce stress levels at work.

The survey was carried out online on a sample of 1,018 respondents, between October 2 and October 18.

(Photo source: ID 113815962 © Oleh Veres - Dreamstime.com)