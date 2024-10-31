Romanian Embassy in US holds event about national treasure never returned by Russia

On Wednesday, October 30, the Romanian Embassy to the United States opened the exhibition titled “The Gold Treasure of the National Bank of Romania sent to Moscow and never returned – a claim over a century old” to raise awareness in the US about Romania’s claim to its historical and economic heritage.

The exhibition displays documents and historical records attesting that, during World War I, Romania officially sent a large gold reserve – 91.5 tons of fine gold – to Moscow based on an internationally recognized agreement. This national treasure was never returned, despite all deposit guarantees.

The documents displayed at the event reflect the international obligations assumed by the Russian side, the organizers said.

“The Treasure sent to Moscow represents a singular case in modern history, where a country’s monetary reserve was entrusted to an ally, and the guarantees and commitments made were not respected, despite being in line with all international norms and customs,” said National Bank Governor Mugur Isărescu in his speech.

After the opening of the exhibition, a dinner attended by officials of the National Bank of Romania, members of certain American federal institutions, as well as representatives from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and American think tanks took place. During the event, the historical and economic implications of this episode were thoroughly presented and discussed, highlighting the need for international recognition and support for Romania’s efforts to restore its historical heritage.

“Romania will continue to promote this case internationally, including in Washington, to keep attention on Russia’s unacceptable treatment of its legal obligations,” said Romanian ambassador Andrei Muraru.

“Through this initiative, the Romanian Embassy in the United States reaffirms the determination of Romanian authorities to resolve an essential chapter in our international relations, a historic duty of honor to the Romanian people,” he added.

In March of this year, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in favor of the return of the Romanian national treasure illegally appropriated by Russia. The MEPs said that, despite several diplomatic attempts after World War I, the Romanian gold treasure, sent to Russia between 1916 and 1917 for safekeeping, was never fully returned.

(Photo source: Romanian Embassy in the US)