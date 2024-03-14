European Parliament backs resolution on the return of Romania’s national treasure illegally appropriated by Russia

The European Parliament (EP) adopted on Thursday, March 14, a resolution on the return of the Romanian national treasure illegally appropriated by Russia. The MEPs say that, despite several diplomatic attempts after World War I, the Romanian gold treasure, sent to Russia between 1916 and 1917 for safekeeping, was never fully returned.

“This is an unprecedented international case of illegal appropriation of gold reserves and heritage objects and represents a permanent concern for Romanian society,” the MEPs said, quoted in the press release.

Returning the national treasure to Romania is essential to protect the universal value of cultural heritage, they also stated.

“The deputies ask the European Commission and the European External Action Service to include the return of the Romanian national treasure on the bilateral diplomatic agenda governing EU-Russia relations once the regional context permits the resumption of political dialogue between the parties,” the European Parliament said in the press release.

Romanian MEP Eugen Tomac said the resolution “was voted with a wide majority of votes.”

“The resolution we initiated is the first official European document through which we explicitly request Russia return the illegally seized treasure. It is a matter of national dignity. Romania cannot and must not accept anything less than the return of the 91.5 tons of gold and the entire cultural treasure,” Tomac announced in a post on social media.

“After today's historic vote, the European Commission will be by Romania's side, and together, we will bring the Romanian treasure home,” he added.

MEP Corina Crețu also said: “Today was voted the Joint Proposal for the Resolution regarding the return of the national treasure of Romania illegally appropriated by Russia. The resolution was signed by all Romanian MEPs and was supported by the vast majority of Members of the European Parliament.”

During WWI, between 1916 and 1917, Romania sent the national treasure to Moscow to be protected in case of occupation of the national territory. The treasure contained a total of 91.5 tons of gold that was part of the reserve of the National Bank of Romania, royal collections of jewels and rare coins, as well as assets of high cultural and historical importance such as state archives, documents, historical manuscripts, heritage paintings, rare books, and collections of many public and private institutions.

After the communist regime came to power, Russia seized the treasure and refused to return it, with a large part of the values remaining unreturned to this day.

A special exhibition on this topic was held at the European Parliament earlier this month.

