Romanian confectionery and pastry chain Dulcinella concludes rebranding, plans expansion

Dulcinella, the Romanian confectionery and pastry business offering products with Bessarabian roots, has invested EUR 100,000 in the first unit launched after the rebranding of the network, bringing the total to 18 units. The chain plans further expansions.

Dulcinella is a brand founded in 2005 in the Republic of Moldova, and since 2021 it has also entered the Romanian market. The pastry and confectionery network is operating in Bucharest, Iași, Suceava, Târgu Neamț, Piatra Neamț, Roman, and Fălticeni.

The space in the Piața Romană - Piața Universității area is the eighth pastry shop in Bucharest and work on its launch began in May this year. The new unit has a total of 70 square meters - with 30 square meters for serving - and displays around 150 products.

The pastry shop has a retro-modern design and is located on Nicolae Balcescu Boulevard in Bucharest.

“We aim to build customer loyalty, but also to attract new customers, young people in the 18-25 age group who can discover products from the Bessarabian cuisine in a modern and warm space,” said Ion Mereacre, co-founder of Cornelius H Group LTD, the investment fund that owns Dulcinella Europe.

The fund, set up in 2019 in the UK by Ion Bouaru and Ion Mereacre, has owned Dulcinella Romania since 2023. Including the new pastry shop, it has invested around EUR 2.5 million in the Dulcinella network and the factory in Târgu Neamț. The chain has 130 employees in Romania.

Dulcinella management estimates a turnover of EUR 5 million for this year, and a 30% advance for 2025 - to EUR 6.5 million - as a result of business growth in Romania, but also internationally.

“Our strategy can already be seen strongly in the figures as we expect to finalize on break-even this year and turn profitable from 2025,” added Ion Bouaru, co-founder Cornelius H Group LTD.

“Next year we want to develop the network especially by opening new franchised locations and an operating system that we will launch this fall. We also plan to grow in the online delivery area, strengthen our partnerships with HoReCa and enter the big retailers’ networks. In terms of exports, we are already present in France and the UK and we want to expand into countries such as Spain, Italy and Portugal, where we find large Romanian communities,” explained Sergiu Diaconu, representative of the shareholders of Cornelius H Group LTD.

Around 90% of the ingredients for the chain’s products are purchased from Romania. The brand brings in cherries, walnuts and honey from Moldova to preserve the taste of traditional Bessarabian recipes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)