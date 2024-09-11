Bucharest’s Berăria H announces major expansion plans, including EUR 40 mln investment in Iași

Berăria H, one of Bucharest’s largest and most popular beer houses, announced major expansion plans, including an investment of EUR 40 million in Iași, eastern Romania, where it won the tender for a 30,000+ sqm plot of land. Other cities are targeted next, in addition to an important acquisition in Bucharest.

According to Berăria H general manager Vlad Dumitru, an “extensive urban regeneration project” will be developed in Iași, which, in addition to a restaurant, will include “various commercial functions in the field of entertainment.”

“We have planned two phases of development, with a total investment estimated at over EUR 40 million,” he stated.

The company also said it is in talks for locations in two other Romanian cities, without revealing further details.

Moreover, Berăria H has acquired Shorley restaurant in Bucharest (both the building and the right to use the brand). The Shorley restaurant, one of the first to open in the Romanian capital in the 90s, became a landmark for students from the 90s to 2000s and attracted many local celebrities, such as Florin Piersic or Peter Imre.

Bucharest’s Berăria H opened 10 years ago and has since welcomed a total of more than 5 million clients.

The beer house has constantly increased its traffic and revenues, both in the food & bar and concert/ticket segments, except for the years with restrictions due to the pandemic. There were more than 700,000 guests in the last 12 months, and the sales generated by the venue exceeded the threshold of EUR 15 million in 2023, for the first time.

(Photo source: the company)