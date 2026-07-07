OMV Petrom completes EUR 40 mln EU-backed EV charging project across Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

OMV Petrom announced that it completed a EUR 40 million project, co-financed by the European Union, to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia. The investment added 384 ultra-fast charging points along a key Central European transport corridor connecting the three countries.

The project was supported through the EU's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and aims to improve cross-border electric mobility along the TEN-T corridor linking Bratislava, Budapest, Oradea, and Cluj-Napoca. Up to EUR 12 million of the investment was covered by EU grants allocated for Romania.

The newly installed network includes 384 charging points across the three countries, of which 304 are located at 74 sites in Romania, 52 at 11 locations in Slovakia, and 28 at seven sites in Hungary.

In Romania, the charging infrastructure has been deployed in cities including Oradea, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Tulcea, Constanța, Giurgiu, Focșani, Bacău, and Suceava, among others.

“We have rapidly scaled up our network, from about 120 charging points in 2022 to around 1,500 today across the region. We are Romania's leading mobility provider, and this project strengthens a key transit corridor, helping make electric mobility a practical option for drivers. As electric vehicles market is still developing, public funding remains essential to support infrastructure expansion and its economic viability,” said Radu Căprău, Member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board responsible for Refining and Marketing.

The project was implemented by a consortium led by OMV Petrom Marketing, together with OMV Hungária and OMV Slovensko, in partnership with the European Climate, Infrastructure, and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com