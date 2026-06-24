Romanian cybersecurity company BlueSpace Technology signs EUR 19 mln contracts with NATO

The Romanian cybersecurity company BlueSpace Technology announced on Tuesday, June 23, that it has signed two important contracts with a total value of EUR 19 million for the supply of TEMPEST equipment to NATO structures.

TEMPEST equipment consists of products registered in NATO’s Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC), which can be used for the processing of classified information.

The two contracts follow seven previous orders for similar equipment, also for NATO structures, with a total value of nearly EUR 400,000.

The contracts will generate added value in Romania, support the development of advanced technological products, and contribute to the creation and maintenance of jobs requiring high-level skills, BlueSpace Technology stated in a press release.

“The awarding of these contracts by NATO’s specialized structures to a company from Romania confirms a fundamental principle of international competition: strict compliance with established criteria, equal opportunities, and evaluation based exclusively on the performance and compliance of the submitted offers,” said Constantin Pintilie, CEO and founder of BlueSpace Technology.

Founded in 2016, BlueSpace Technology is a certified manufacturer and supplier of TEMPEST equipment, with products registered in the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC), NATO’s reference document for information security products.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BlueSpace Technology on Facebook)