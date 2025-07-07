Deceptive calls that use false identification data, made in the name of public institutions, banks, or companies, will be blocked starting Monday, July 7, according to the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications, or ANCOM.

To neutralize deceptive calls, operators will block calls initiated from outside Romania that falsely display certain national numbers, predominantly landline numbers or national numbers, fixed and mobile, incorrectly or incompletely used.

"Starting Monday, July 7, 2025, users will be better protected against deceptive calls using false identification data, made in the name of public institutions, banks, or companies. ANCOM has taken this measure to limit the phenomenon called ‘CLI Spoofing’ (the falsification of the number displayed when receiving a call),” the institution said in a press release.

The measure established by the authority comes following an in-depth analysis and consultations with the main providers of electronic communications services and with representatives of the Criminal Investigations Directorate within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

The goal is to significantly reduce the incidence of CLI Spoofing in fraud cases where a user is called in the name of an official entity, including situations where users' contact details were obtained after interactions with deepfake-type materials generated by artificial intelligence (including generative AI).

ANCOM emphasizes that the application of these technical measures alone cannot eradicate fraud cases, which is why users are encouraged to continue to exercise particular caution and take precautions if they receive calls from suspicious phone numbers: verify the identity of the caller; do not provide personal data over the phone (identification data, banking information, passwords, PINs, etc.); constantly update the software and apps on their phone; report these situations to the authorities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com)