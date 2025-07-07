Tech

Romanian communications watchdog to block deceptive calls

07 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Deceptive calls that use false identification data, made in the name of public institutions, banks, or companies, will be blocked starting Monday, July 7, according to the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications, or ANCOM. 

To neutralize deceptive calls, operators will block calls initiated from outside Romania that falsely display certain national numbers, predominantly landline numbers or national numbers, fixed and mobile, incorrectly or incompletely used.

"Starting Monday, July 7, 2025, users will be better protected against deceptive calls using false identification data, made in the name of public institutions, banks, or companies. ANCOM has taken this measure to limit the phenomenon called ‘CLI Spoofing’ (the falsification of the number displayed when receiving a call),” the institution said in a press release.

The measure established by the authority comes following an in-depth analysis and consultations with the main providers of electronic communications services and with representatives of the Criminal Investigations Directorate within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police. 

The goal is to significantly reduce the incidence of CLI Spoofing in fraud cases where a user is called in the name of an official entity, including situations where users' contact details were obtained after interactions with deepfake-type materials generated by artificial intelligence (including generative AI). 

ANCOM emphasizes that the application of these technical measures alone cannot eradicate fraud cases, which is why users are encouraged to continue to exercise particular caution and take precautions if they receive calls from suspicious phone numbers: verify the identity of the caller; do not provide personal data over the phone (identification data, banking information, passwords, PINs, etc.); constantly update the software and apps on their phone; report these situations to the authorities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Tech

Romanian communications watchdog to block deceptive calls

07 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Deceptive calls that use false identification data, made in the name of public institutions, banks, or companies, will be blocked starting Monday, July 7, according to the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications, or ANCOM. 

To neutralize deceptive calls, operators will block calls initiated from outside Romania that falsely display certain national numbers, predominantly landline numbers or national numbers, fixed and mobile, incorrectly or incompletely used.

"Starting Monday, July 7, 2025, users will be better protected against deceptive calls using false identification data, made in the name of public institutions, banks, or companies. ANCOM has taken this measure to limit the phenomenon called ‘CLI Spoofing’ (the falsification of the number displayed when receiving a call),” the institution said in a press release.

The measure established by the authority comes following an in-depth analysis and consultations with the main providers of electronic communications services and with representatives of the Criminal Investigations Directorate within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police. 

The goal is to significantly reduce the incidence of CLI Spoofing in fraud cases where a user is called in the name of an official entity, including situations where users' contact details were obtained after interactions with deepfake-type materials generated by artificial intelligence (including generative AI). 

ANCOM emphasizes that the application of these technical measures alone cannot eradicate fraud cases, which is why users are encouraged to continue to exercise particular caution and take precautions if they receive calls from suspicious phone numbers: verify the identity of the caller; do not provide personal data over the phone (identification data, banking information, passwords, PINs, etc.); constantly update the software and apps on their phone; report these situations to the authorities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 July 2025
Politics
Romania’s opposition party AUR announces no-confidence motion against government
07 July 2025
Diversity
Bucharest introduces app-based smart system to improve public transport for the visually impaired
07 July 2025
Macro
Romania remains among high-income countries in World Bank ranking for 2024
07 July 2025
Politics
Former president, prime ministers reportedly warned of Romania’s out of control deficit since summer of 2024
07 July 2025
Finance
Romanian government approves EUR 2.1 bln fiscal package to reduce deficit
07 July 2025
Environment
Update: Southern Romania under Code Red heatwave, with temperatures to soar above 40 degrees Celsius
05 July 2025
Cinema
Film review – Gazing into the Past: Il Cinema Ritrovato & TIFF
04 July 2025
Sports
Romanian climber Horia Colibășanu summits Nanga Parbat, his 11th peak over 8,000m