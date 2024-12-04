Romanian Business Leaders association backs reformist presidential candidate Lasconi

Romanian Business Leaders (RBL) announced on December 3 by a press release that it is supporting pro-Western candidate Elena Lasconi (USR) in the second round of the presidential elections.

"We, the Romanian entrepreneurs, want prosperity for Romania and its citizens. It's a crucial moment, and we expect the political parties whose governing programs are based on Romania's EU and NATO membership to show maturity and act effectively to support Romania's European path!" the organization says.

The Romanian Business Leaders Foundation (RBL) is an impartial, apolitical organization. RBL is the voice and vehicle of action of the leaders from the private business environment for the development of Romania, which future generations want to live in.

RBL's mission, it says, is for Romania to become a better country for responsible businesses and, in this way, for all Romanians.

(Photo source: Romanian Business Leaders)