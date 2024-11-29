Romanian business associations urge parties, voters to keep pro-Western trajectory

Several private sector associations in Romania have issued an unprecedented statement urging political parties to keep the country firmly on its pro-European and trans-Atlantic trajectory, established after the fall of communism in 1989.

The associations noted the critical importance of the business sector when it comes to Romania’s integration into the European Union and the Western system of values more broadly.

“The economic benefits of EU membership are indisputable. Romania’s GDP has grown more than 14 times in the last three decades. European funds have modernized the country, private investments have created jobs and resources for communities, and Romanians enjoy the freedom to travel, work and study across Europe,” the press release states.

The call comes after surprise presidential candidate Calin Georgescu won first place in the elections held on November 24, with a runoff on December 8. Georgescu, who spoke favorably of Russia and Vladimir Putin and expressed belief in several conspiracy theories, also said Romania does not need to be part of the border-free Schengen Area.

“We all have a shared responsibility to preserve Romania’s Western orientation and recognize the significant dangers the country faces under the current geopolitical context. The achievements of the last 35 years must be safeguarded. Our generation must ensure that the decisions made in December 2024 reaffirm those of December 1989: a democratic Romania, EU member, NATO ally, OECD candidate, and a country looking toward the future,” the organizations added.

The statement was signed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania, the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Association of Romanian Businessmen, or AOAR, the Belgium Luxembourg – Romania Moldova Chamber of Commerce, the British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce, the Concordia Business Association, and Romanian Business Leaders.

A similar call was issued by TechAngels, a Romanian community of private investors who back technology startups.

“We remain optimistic and confident that Romania is an extraordinary country to start a business in the technology sector. However, all the efforts and achievements of recent years can be erased if Romania ceases to be a democratic state where individual freedoms and rights are upheld”, stated Marius Istrate, Chairman of TechAngels Board. “Romania must leave no doubt that it supports freedom, authentic democracy, and respect for life and human dignity. These fundamental values are non-negotiable and form the foundation for building economic prosperity for all citizens,” he argued.

Meanwhile, the Bucharest stock market continued the plunge started in the aftermath of the presidential elections, with virtually all stocks in the red on Friday, November 29, before the December 1 parliamentary elections.

