Charity concert at Bucharest’s Romanian Athenaeum marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Over 100 musicians and choristers will perform at the prestigious Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest on Tuesday, December 3, in a special charity concert titled Neînvinșii/Undefeated. The event, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, will raise funds for the Climb Again Association, supporting their ongoing efforts to provide therapeutic climbing sessions for children with disabilities.

This second edition of the concert is organized at the initiative of the New Hope Association and will feature two choirs, the BRD Choir and the Preludiu “Voicu Enăchescu” Choir, alongside the New Hope Orchestra.

A highlight of the evening will be Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis.” Other works in the program include Thomas Tallis' "Spem in Alium" and excerpts from Georg Friedrich Händel’s “Messiah.”

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventim.ro.

The Climb Again Association has been working since 2014 to support children and young people with disabilities, offering more than 170,000 hours of climbing therapy. The association has also played a vital role in the success of the National Paraclimbing Team, which has won over 50 medals in international competitions.

(Photo source: the organisers; credit Cristian Conea)