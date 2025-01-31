Dutch police release photos of two suspects in theft of Romanian gold artifacts from Drents Museum

Dutch police have released the names and photographs of two suspects arrested in connection with the theft of Romanian archaeological masterpieces from the Drents Museum last Saturday morning, January 25. The famous golden Helmet of Coțofenești, c.a. 450 BC, and three Dacian bracelets have been stolen, and the authorities are currently working to recover them.

Three suspects were arrested in North Holland on January 29. The police shared information about two men, while the identity of a woman also arrested in the case has not yet been disclosed. They are Douglas Chesley Wendersteyt and Bernhard Zeeman, both from Heerhugowaard.

“The police want more information about where two of the arrested suspects have been after the burglary at the Drents Museum on Saturday morning, January 25. Top pieces were stolen during this art theft; these have not yet been found,” reads the official release.

The investigators said they’re sharing the photos with the hope of obtaining more information about where they have been and who they have been in contact with after the art theft.

The police tracked down the suspects after finding a bag that had been left behind in a neighborhood in Assen. Photos of the bag and the clothes found inside it have also been shared by the investigators.

“In addition to information about the suspects, the bag, and the clothing, the police also want to get more information about a black Ford Transit. The investigation has revealed that (one of) the suspects may have driven a black Ford Transit with the license plate V-586-KR shortly after the break-in,” they said.

Thus, the authorities are also asking for more information about this Ford Transit and whether anyone has seen it after the break-in. They previously asked for attention to the VW Golf with the (stolen) license plate K-813-BK, with which the suspects drove away from the museum.

Further details about the case can be found on the special police website - here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: Facebook/Drents Museum; Politie.nl)