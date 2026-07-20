Romania’s Enescu International Competition attracts record 819 entries from 55 countries for 2026 edition

The 20th edition of the George Enescu International Competition in Romania attracted a record 819 entries from 55 countries, marking the highest level of participation in the event's history. Organizers said the anniversary edition also set a new record for international representation.

The total includes 756 applications for the competition's four categories - violin, cello, piano, and composition - and 63 for the international masterclass program, which is being held in an expanded format for the first time. Overall participation is nearly 23% higher than at the previous edition.

The largest number of applications came from China (152), followed by South Korea (134), Romania (65), the United States (64), Japan (50), Italy (39), Germany (36), France (24), Russia (23), Spain (20), Poland (20), and Taiwan (19). Participants also registered from dozens of other countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and the Middle East.

“The 819 entries received for the 20th anniversary edition further strengthen the George Enescu International Competition's position as an international benchmark for the next generation of musicians. The fact that young artists from 55 countries have chosen Romania for such an important stage in their professional journey is both an honor and a responsibility for us,” said Cristina Uruc, manager of ARTEXIM, the organizer of the George Enescu International Competition.

Following the preliminary selection stage, 150 young musicians, namely 50 each in the piano, violin, and cello categories, have been invited to Bucharest for the live rounds of the competition, which will take place between August 29 and September 19.

The competition finals will be held with the Romanian Radio National Orchestra and the George Enescu Philharmonic under the baton of internationally renowned conductors. Case Scaglione will conduct the cello final on September 7, Harry Ogg will lead the violin final on September 13, and Daniela Candillari will conduct the piano final on September 19.

Alongside the competition, the international masterclass program received 63 applications from 18 countries, with the highest number coming from Romania, followed by Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, China, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and the United States.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)