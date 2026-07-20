Russell Crowe to perform first concerts in Romania in May 2027

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Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe will perform in Romania for the first time in 2027. He will take the stage as a musician alongside his band, The Gentlemen Barbers, for two concerts as part of the Indoor Garden Party international tour.

The famous actor and musician is scheduled to perform on May 26, 2027, at Parcul Rozelor in Timișoara and on May 28 at Sala Palatului in Bucharest.

The organizers have also announced a limited Meet & Greet package, available until July 26, which includes a photo with Crowe, a brief meeting, a signed official poster, and a signed Indoor Garden Party vinyl record. The package does not include concert admission, and a separate ticket is required to attend either performance.

Tickets for the concerts and the Meet & Greet package are available through Eventim.

Best known for his Academy Award-winning performance in Gladiator, as well as roles in A Beautiful Mind, Cinderella Man, and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Russell Crowe also maintained a music career spanning more than four decades.

With The Gentlemen Barbers, he is currently touring internationally with the Indoor Garden Party project, performing a set that blends original songs with classic rock, folk, country, and blues influences, while also sharing stories and interacting with audiences during the shows, the organizers said.

Ahead of the concerts, Russell Crowe recorded a video message inviting Romanian fans to attend the performances.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)