Romania marks 50 years since Nadia Comăneci's perfect 10 with new gymnastics hall near Bucharest

The new Nadia Comăneci Gymnastics Hall in Otopeni, close to Bucharest, was inaugurated this past Saturday, July 18, marking 50 years since the legendary gymnast became the first athlete in Olympic history to receive a perfect 10. The facility was built by the Țiriac Foundation and is designed to serve future generations of gymnasts.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan attended the inauguration ceremony alongside Nadia Comăneci, businessman Ion Țiriac, former tennis player Ilie Năstase, football legend Gheorghe Hagi, Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee president Mihai Covaliu, former rower Elisabeta Lipă, Olympic gymnast Simona Amânar, former boxing champion Lucian Bute, Olympic gymnast Marius Urzică, and other sports figures.

The ceremony took place exactly 50 years after Comăneci's historic performance at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, where she became the first gymnast to receive a perfect score of 10.

According to the government, the new gymnastics hall meets international training standards and forms part of a modern sports complex. It is equipped for men's and women's artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and athlete training.

Speaking at the event, acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan paid tribute to Romanian athletes who have represented the country internationally.

“I came here as a sign of respect for the people who have represented and continue to represent Romania with dignity, who have carried our country's name around the world and made us proud when Romania's anthem was played at major competitions," the prime minister said, thanking Comăneci "for everything you have done for Romania over the years.”

Bolojan also praised people who excel in sports, business, and everyday life, saying that "performance is never just about talent; it is about hard work, sacrifice and effort," adding that such people "serve as locomotives for the rest of us, challenging us to keep pace with them.”

The government also noted that it has approved the modernization of the Municipal Sports Club complex in Onești, Nadia Comăneci's hometown, where she began training. The RON 122 million project will include a renovated gymnastics hall built to European standards, facilities for weightlifting and wrestling, a tennis court, accommodation and recovery spaces for athletes and coaches, administrative areas, a conference hall, and a museum.

The investment, approved by the government in May 2026, is expected to be completed within two years, including four months allocated for design work.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul României)