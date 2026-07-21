Flooding disrupts traffic on Romania's DN1 again as heavy rain hits Prahova Valley

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Romania's busy DN1 national road was blocked again on Monday, July 20, after torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides in the Prahova Valley. The disruption came one day after a powerful flash flood swept through the mountain resort of Bușteni, inundating homes and carrying cars and debris through the streets.

Traffic was initially brought to a standstill in the areas of Comarnic and Nistorești after floodwater and mud covered the roadway. Authorities later reopened the road.

According to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations IGSU, severe weather affected 14 localities in the counties of Prahova, Bacău, and Vaslui between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on July 20. Emergency crews pumped water from 41 homes, 38 yards, and 16 basements, removed damaged roofing from two buildings, and cleared 18 fallen trees. Two vehicles were damaged.

The most significant impacts were reported in Prahova County, where runoff from hillsides and debris flows caused flash flooding on DN1 near Breaza and Comarnic, blocking traffic on the busy national road that takes tourists to mountain resorts in Prahova Valley. In Cornu, a landslide blocked both directions of the road and damaged a van carrying two people, who did not require medical treatment.

Authorities also intervened in Breaza, Comarnic, and Adunați, where dozens of properties were flooded.

The Department for Emergency Situations DSU said its chief, Secretary of State Raed Arafat, visited the affected areas on Monday together with representatives of the emergency services to assess the situation and coordinate response measures. The delegation met local officials in Breaza, Adunați, Comarnic, and Bușteni to evaluate the damage, identify urgent needs, and coordinate support for affected communities.

According to IGSU, no people were reported trapped, and no medical emergencies remained inaccessible because of the flooding. Emergency crews continued pumping water from homes and clearing mud and debris, while authorities said they remain on alert as severe weather conditions continue.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă, ISU Prahova)